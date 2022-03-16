Biden Tried to Roadblock the Massive Wall Going Up in TX

Governor Abbott is building a wall along his border and it will be massive. Some of the materials he is using were those left abandoned by open borders Biden. Abbott went through a government surplus company and bought some until Biden stopped Texas from buying them. The materials are rotting but Biden would rather see them rot.

Biden is so traitorous that he has been bringing deported criminals back into the country at US expense. He has also made the entire country a sanctuary for criminal aliens.

Open borders Biden wants everyone in the world to feel free to march into the country, making US citizenship meaningless. It’s also allowing drug dealers and sex traffickers to build a network of cartels in the US. We don’t doubt terrorists are here as well.

Abbott explained that angry people living on the border are so angry with Biden’s actions that they are giving away some of their property for the wall. Abbott hasn’t had to use Eminent Domain. Abbott is now building the wall faster and for less money than even Donald Trump was able to achieve.

Watch:

TX Gov. Abbott UNVEILS plan to build massive border WALL Biden destroyed pic.twitter.com/ZU8D1bdY27 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 16, 2022

In 2015, while sitting next to the now-Secretary of DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas, made his plan clear. He was racist, as usual. He wanted to wipe out white Europeans. When he says immigrants, he means illegal immigrants.

Watch:

Related