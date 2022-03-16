NY Gov Hochul Gets Booed at NY Rangers Game

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, whose claim to fame is she’s a woman, was booed when she went to the NY Rangers game, appearing on center ice. Things are going so badly for her that the killer of the elderly, Andrew Cuomo, comes in right behind her in the polls for governor.

Hochul is an authoritarian who levels illogical virus mandates but supports bail laws that set dangerous criminals free.

Rep. Lee Zeldin would be a great governor.

NY Rangers fans are ready to FIRE Kathy Hochul and are ALL IN to Save Our State! Losing is not an option. pic.twitter.com/Pv5NqKjDGH — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) March 16, 2022

