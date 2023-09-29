Biden Unveils Most Restrictive Oil & Gas Leasing in US History

The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the most restrictive offshore oil and gas five-year leasing program in US history. The regime is destroying the underpinnings of our energy sector, the source of our wealth and security, with nothing to replace it. He’s trying to fix it so no one can rebuild our fossil fuel sector.

The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced the plan, which allows for three offshore oil and gas lease sales through 2029, with sales in 2025, 2027 and 2029. That schedule represents the lowest number of sales that the administration could have pursued while maintaining its ability to push offshore wind development under provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and it is the “smallest number of oil and gas lease sales in history,” according to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, reports Daily Caller.

Haaland thinks she’s building a clean energy future to ensure America’s energy independence, even though full electrification will make us fully dependent on China.

The Biden regime aims to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. energy sector by 2035 and the entire U.S. economy by 2050.

“The release of the U.S. offshore leasing program, mandated by law and long overdue, is an utter failure for the country,” National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito said of the schedule. “The White House simply ignores our energy realities in once again limiting U.S. energy production opportunities. With global demand at record levels and continuing to rise, regressive policies like this serve to harm Americans of all walks of life.”

WHAT THIS MEANS IN TERMS OF HISTORY

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis, the Biden administration has leased fewer acres for oil-and-gas drilling offshore and on federal land than any other administration in its early stages dating back to the end of World War II. There are almost none offered in fact.

The analysis found that President Biden’s Interior Department leased 126,228 acres for drilling through Aug. 20, his first 19 months in office. No other president since Richard Nixon in 1969-70 leased out fewer than 4.4 million acres at this stage in his first term, the Journal stated.

Harry Truman was the last president to lease fewer acres—65,658—in 1945-46, but there is a reason for that. In Truman’s time, offshore leasing was in its infancy, and the federal government didn’t have control of the leases, for the most part, so his numbers had to be a lot lower.

Biden is running 97% behind Donald Trump at the same point in his presidency, and Trump wasn’t a record-breaker.

