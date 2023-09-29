The UN Controls Google Searches on Climate Change

Google partners with the UN on the environment and two million international organizations in several ways. Google’s partnership with the Dictator’s Club – the UN – is the most noteworthy. Last year, The UN boasted of controlling Google searches on climate change.

Check out the 71 pages of partners. Google is a powerful and active censor.

The U.N. Secretary for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, a World Economic Forum member, proudly admitted that the elites work with Google and other platforms to censor political information.

Fleming says the UN “own[s] the science” on “climate change.” Opposing viewpoints have now been pushed down in search results through their partnership with Google.

“You know, we partnered with Google, for example. If you Google climate change, you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of U.N. resources,” Fleming revealed. “We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we’d googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top.”

“So, we are becoming much more proactive,” she went on. “You know, we own the science, and we think that the world, you know, should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again… it’s a huge, huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active.”

We posted this Fleming clip a year ago, but it needs to be mentioned again.

Watch:



Imagine as a free country, we are subservient to the UN. They are not our friends. They are globalists whose ultimate goal is to rule the Earth in the one world order. Their ideology is very far left, and they’ve never been known for their honesty, but they are known for their greed.

They have united with other global organizations such as the WHO, the WEF, IMF, EU, the World Bank, Joe Biden (and Barack Obama), Justin Trudeau, and most European leaders.

