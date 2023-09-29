Flooding in New York City

It’s raining in New York City, and the Left is screaming climate change. Everything is climate change. Every weather event in New York is now reported with a bit of hysteria and tied to climate change. Now we have flooding, and it’s climate change.

The subways are a mess with some significant leaks. If they spent money on the subways instead of unvetted anonymous foreigners, the subways wouldn’t leak.

It’s not climate change; it’s maintenance. They don’t clean storm drains. They don’t do anything because they are clueless. I’ve lived in this area all my life, and we’ve had rain like this, but we used to have people working effectively on maintenance. These officials are blaming poor maintenance on climate change.

We are in the hands of incompetents who will likely get voted in again in the next election.

#BREAKING: State of Emergency has been declared for New York City along with a Shelter-in-Place due from Widespread Flooding #Manhattan | #Newyork New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the… pic.twitter.com/JyQX98NVP6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 29, 2023

