Biden uses a strange new language to describe his son’s innocence

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Joe Biden explained in the indecipherable language of senility that his son is not a liability during this election.

Biden also said something that is untrue — that the president owes money to the Bank of China. As we’ve known for a week now, the President owes nothing to the Bank of China. The loan was securitized in 2012 and he owes nothing.

Watch:

Biden is the one who is in bed with China, along with his corrupt son:

Joe wants to give China-centric WHO our money:

Biden is accused of sexual molestation, but no Democrat cares:

The truth is Democrats don’t have a legitimate candidate and are trying to shove an incompetent down our throats because they hate Republicans.

