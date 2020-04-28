Science no longer justifies lockdowns & the destruction it wreaks (quick read)

Tucker did an outstanding job last night of explaining how much less deadly coronavirus is and how unsuccessful we have been in containing it (we have the clip).

The media and so-called reporters are ignoring the science because it doesn’t fit the narrative. However, you’ve been warned by actual scientists in the field, not desk jockeys like Tony and Deb.

The WSJ found “The speed with which lockdowns were imposed in the U.S. has essentially no correlation with Covid-19 death rates.”

From the Journal:

We ran a simple one-variable correlation of deaths per million and days to shutdown, which ranged from minus-10 days (some states shut down before any sign of Covid-19) to 35 days for South Dakota, one of seven states with limited or no shutdown. The correlation coefficient was 5.5%—so low that the engineers I used to employ would have summarized it as “no correlation” and moved on to find the real cause of the problem. (The trendline sloped downward—states that delayed more tended to have lower death rates—but that’s also a meaningless result due to the low correlation coefficient.)

No conclusions can be drawn about the states that sheltered quickly, because their death rates ran the full gamut, from 20 per million in Oregon to 360 in New York. This wide variation means that other variables—like population density or subway use—were more important. Our correlation coefficient for per-capita death rates vs. the population density was 44%. That suggests New York City might have benefited from its shutdown—but blindly copying New York’s policies in places with low Covid-19 death rates, such as my native Wisconsin, doesn’t make sense.

Watch Tucker’s summary:

Lockdowns are destroying our medical system:

1 in 5 doctors has been furloughed or taken a pay cut as the coronavirus pandemic hits hospitals. Some say they’re considering new jobs. https://t.co/pzuEbebMm3 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 25, 2020

Nurses And Doctors are getting furloughed and here is another TikTok video of nurses dancing…are they busy? #COVID19 https://t.co/e9TYD7nv84 — Ryan Ray (@Ry_cray) April 27, 2020

What are your doctors doing? Many are: – furloughed

– bored

– in #emptyhospital

– forced to only work #COVID19

– not social distancing

– not working on the job

– misusing equipment

– not allowed to save lives for anything else “Overwhelmed”? pic.twitter.com/e7YsBXObBy — Jeremiah Harding (@InsanityIsFree) April 21, 2020

Yet, academic Dr. Birx said this:

WATCH: Dr. Birx responds to Vice President Pence saying COVID-19 will be largely “behind us” by Memorial Day. “Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another.” pic.twitter.com/YflUqnnJu6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 26, 2020

She says this as it destroys the U.S. economy and livelihoods:

I think we’ll look back on these last 6 weeks or so and ask, “Why did one of the most advanced economies and societies decide to try and commit suicide over a flu-like virus?” https://t.co/5ofLckzLAy — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) April 26, 2020

Democrats want this to continue indefinitely, perhaps into 2021.

Americans are losing their jobs since the virus rocked the economy. Nancy Pelosi blocks funding for people to keep getting paychecks. But she’s got a $24K fridge full of ice cream, so she’s cool. “ .”

– pic.twitter.com/6KDurMFJDD — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) April 20, 2020