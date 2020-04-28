Ditsy Joe warns of travel bans & problems of economic intercourse

Joe Biden’s language problems indicate the state of his mind.

If he wins the presidency, it won’t be long before the running mate takes his place. If that doesn’t happen, then the unelected advisers will run the country, with help from Barack Obama, George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and all the prior candidates for the Democratic nomination.

One thing is certain, he can’t run his life safely, much less a country.

Biden says in this clip, “Look, when America goes first, it’s America alone.” It is? It’s another of his fake deep thoughts.

Watch: