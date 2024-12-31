Biden Uses Jimmy Carter’s Death to Attack President Trump

Biden honored Jimmy Carter by politicizing his death and using it as an opportunity to make vicious comments about Donald Trump. We can’t wait for the eulogy. He’ll be vile, but Carter wanted him to give the eulogy. They’re birds of a feather.

Biden was asked during his address on Sunday following the death of former President Jimmy Carter what Trump could take from Carter’s legacy.

“Decency. Decency. Decency,” Biden responded.

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?” he added.

Biden praised Carter during his address to the nation: “Some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era with honesty and character. Faith and humility mattered, but I don’t believe it’s a bygone era. We’d all do well to try to be more like Jimmy Carter.”

Biden is despicable.

President Joe Biden uses Jimmy Carter’s death to attack President-elect Donald Trump, says Trump could learn something from Carter’s “decency” He repeats it 3 times: “Decency. Decency. Decency.”pic.twitter.com/PENgU7crFq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 30, 2024

