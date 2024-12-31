Hochul’s NY: Another Homeless Person Set on Fire in Penn Station

A homeless man was discovered on fire with burns to his legs and upper body inside Penn Station. Another person has been set on fire inside a New York City subway station less than a week after a woman was set on fire inside a Brooklyn subway car.

According to The New York Post, a homeless man was discovered with burns to his legs and upper body inside Penn Station on Friday, Dec. 28. It was initially believed that someone may have set him on fire. Still, sources from the NYPD (New York Police Department) and the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) stated there is no evidence that someone else did it.

The 67-year-old man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center after he was found at around 8 pm. First responders discovered the unidentified man in a tunnel near the New Jersey Transit Tracks 11 and 12. He was initially listed in critical condition by medical personnel.

This incident comes on the heels of an unidentified woman being set ablaze while she was sleeping on an F train in Brooklyn on Dec. 22. She burned to death as the alleged arsonist sat and watched her while she was on fire. He fanned the flames at one point. The killer is an illegal alien.

And another slashing:

Here is Hochul bragging about how safe the subway is:
Violent, Insane, and Evil People Roam the Streets, Hunting for Prey

Meanwhile, crazy illegals and drug addicts roam freely, never prosecuted, getting out of prison immediately. There are no mental institutions for the insane and drug addicted, and they often don’t want them anyway.

Curtis Sliwa is back with the Guardian Angels. People are very happy to see them.


