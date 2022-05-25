Biden Uses the Deaths of Children to Push Gun Control

“The gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons, which make them the most and largest profit,” Mr. Biden said…we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry…Where in God’s name is our backbone?” That was in response to the horrific murders of 18 young children and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Biden is demonizing gun manufacturers to get what he wants.

He claims he spent his career trying to stop assault weapons [he thinks rifles are assault weapons]. Biden also lied in this clip claiming the murderer had two rifles. He had a rifle and a handgun. In addition, the assault weapons ban did nothing to stem shootings.

BIDEN: “Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage…When we passed the assault weapons ban, mass shootings went down. When the law expired, mass shootings tripled. The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy 2 assault weapons—It’s just wrong.” pic.twitter.com/hR7qMhEJKH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2022

This is Joe Biden the last time Democrats controlled all three branches of government. They will say whatever gets them elected.

Watch:

Here is VP Joe Biden, the last time that Democrats controlled all three branches of government, talking about assault weapons. pic.twitter.com/LT370eUCHM — Maze (@mazemoore) May 25, 2022

THE FACTS ABOUT ASSAULT WEAPONS AND BANS

Professor John Lott has done extensive research on the issue and Democrats know they are not telling the truth.

“Yet despite being at the center of the gun-control debate for decades, neither President Obama nor Ms. Feinstein (the author of the 1994 legislation) seems to understand the leading research on the effects of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban. In addition, they continue to mislabel the weapons they seek to ban. …

“Ms. Feinstein points to two studies by criminology professors Chris Koper and Jeff Roth for the National Institute of Justice to back up her contention that the ban reduced crime. [But these authors concluded just the opposite]. …

“The large-capacity ammunition magazines used by some of these killers are also misunderstood. The common perception that so-called “assault weapons” can hold larger magazines than hunting rifles is simply wrong. Any gun that can hold a magazine can hold one of any size. …

“Ms. Feinstein’s new proposal also calls for gun registration, and the reasoning is straightforward: If a gun has been left at a crime scene and it was registered to the person who committed the crime, the registry will link the crime gun back to the criminal.

“Nice logic, but in reality, it hardly ever works that way. Guns are very rarely left behind at a crime scene. When they are, they’re usually stolen or unregistered. …

“If we finally want to deal seriously with multiple-victim public shootings, it’s time that we acknowledge a common feature of these attacks: With just a single exception, the attack in Tucson last year, every public shooting in the U.S. in which more than three people have been killed since at least 1950 has occurred in a place where citizens are not allowed to carry their own firearms…” keep reading.

