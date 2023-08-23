Biden Violates the Iran Nuke Agreement for a Prisoner Release

Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill are demanding answers from President Biden about an apparent “nuclear understanding” with Iran. It appears to violate the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015.

Laws mean nothing to this administration. When he’s not telling colleges and universities to ignore the Supreme Court, he’s finding illegal ways to circumvent Congress using rules and regulations.

The letter, sent by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), expresses the “significant concern” the House lawmakers have with recent reports about Iran’s activities and the Biden administration’s talks with the regime.

As the letter states, Iran has reportedly “diluted a small amount of 60% enriched uranium in recent weeks and slowed the rate at which it is accumulating new material,” which coincided with a “deal for Iran to release five American hostages in exchange for several Iranian prisoners and access to at least $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets held in South Korea and potentially billions more held in Iraq,” reports Townhall.

The deal, publicly confirmed by the administration earlier this month, unfreezes $6 billion of funds held in South Korea from Iran’s oil sales to release the five Americans recently transferred to house arrest in Tehran. The U.S. also plans to release some Iranian prisoners in the agreement, reports the Hill.

The Washington Examiner reported it rewards “Iran’s implacably hostile regime for seizing American citizens and incentivizing Tehran and other outlaw regimes to take more hostages.

The $6 billion ransom is a downpayment in an emerging “informal, unwritten agreement” that President Joe Biden naively [stupid] thinks will reduce tensions with the nation repressing its own people and planning to obliterate Israel and the United States.

Biden’s State Department has already quietly granted backdoor sanctions relief to Iran by allowing Iraq to transfer $2.76 billion to Tehran to pay for energy imports. They also relaxed the enforcement of sanctions and turned a blind eye to Iran’s illicit oil exports to China and other destinations. Iran now exports 1.5 million barrels of oil a day to China, the highest figure since 2013, the Examiner continued.

SLEEPER CELLS AND OPEN BORDERS

December 2017, Josh Meyer wrote an explosive exposé of the former administration looking the other way as Hezbollah’s criminal operations in the United States grew. He suggested it was to get the terrible Iran deal through.

The reason I mention that there are active criminal terrorist organizations in the United States is because our borders are open.

We have open borders, and many Iranians, Chinese, and Russians have come through. We also have sleeper cells here.

Watch this General talk about sleeper cells.

