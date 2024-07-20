The Democratic National Convention is moving ahead with the pre-scheduled roll call in the first week of August, days before the convention convenes in Chicago.

According to ABC News, the rules committee did not take votes to determine whether the virtual nomination should proceed. It will begin on August 1 and end on the 7th.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to give speeches in person on the convention floor.

The fact that it is a virtual roll call means delegates will not have the opportunity to stand up and speak openly before the entire Democratic Party.

Stories circulating indicate that another candidate would be put in Joe‘s place after he’s pushed out. If you follow the stories, you will get whiplash: he’s going, he’s not going, he’s going to be the candidate, no, all these other people will be the candidates.

The virtual roll call is the roll call that has been planned and scheduled before the catastrophic debate.

DNC Chair Jaimie Harrison maintained that Biden would be at the top of the ticket due to the plan put together in May.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, will be reelected because of you. Because of you, we can look forward to nominating our president through a virtual roll call and celebrating with fanfare together in Chicago alongside all of our delegates who are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket,” he said.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Democrat Party’s ideas of leaders of the free world.