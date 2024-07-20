Dr. Fauci Unbothered by the Near Assassination of DJT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the dishonest former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advised Presidents Trump and Biden during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been under fire for his advice, lies, and politicization of his office.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Fauci about Trump’s injuries. Donald Trump moved his head in the split second that the bullet passed by, hitting his ear. He escaped death because he slightly moved his head.

Fauci was uninterested in the event itself or the near-death experience.

“I don’t think there is much more to it,” Fauci said Friday night. “I mean, from what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage.”

Fauci said he thinks Trump is “in the clear” based on his physician’s report and seeing Trump’s actions since, including arriving at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just two days later and delivering a record-breaking speech Thursday.

“It seems to have been a superficial wound to the ear, and that’s all,” he said.

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta earlier Friday said Trump may be dealing with “psychological trauma.”

There’s a soullessness about Anthony Fauci.

The media, in general, is wiping away the assassination attempt. MSNBC is promoting a conspiracy theory that the assassination was staged, and the photos of Donald Trump standing up after being shot with his fist in the air, calling out, “Fight, Fight, Fight!”

It took them hours to admit it was an assassination attempt. The NY Times is back to insulting Trump, claiming his speech was self-indulgent and boring. WaPo’s only issue was frustration at not knowing what the motive was. There is a serious lack of interest in the anomalies and Secret Service malfeasance.

Wolf Blitzer @wolfblitzer on CNN @CNN, helps “Doctor” Anthony Fauci sell books, by diagnosing Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump injuries as superficial, after being shot in an assassination attempt. #Fauci #Fauciliedpeopledied pic.twitter.com/tahBQcTBHK — Jim Fannon (@jimfannon) July 20, 2024