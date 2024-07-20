Japanese Scientists: COVID Shots Can Cause Fatal Heart Failure

Japanese scientists have probably proven that COVID-19 shots are causing fatal cases of heart failure to surge throughout the globe.

The discovery was made using an “endomyocardial biopsy” (EMB) instead of the standard technique, which would easily miss this evidence of “vaccine-associated myocarditis (VAM).”

The researchers are calling on clinicians everywhere to start performing EMBs to catch this early.

The study featured a case of a 78-year-old previously healthy female who was admitted to the hospital after her third dose. Four days after the Moderna shot, “the patient experienced palpitations and dyspnea, which gradually worsened.” Without the test showing vaccine damage, she would have died.

The prestigious Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology has published this bombshell.

The scientists said the side effect is rare.

In their conclusion, they write:

Herein, we describe the first case of biopsy-proven iDCM following heterologous mRNA-1273 immunization that was successfully treated with corticosteroids. Vaccine-related iDCM is rare but treatable if diagnosed early. Therefore, clinicians should not hesitate to perform EMB on patients presenting with the DCM phenotype following SARS-CoV-2 immunization.

Is this what caused the sudden deaths throughout the West? We need more studies like this.

Experimental vaccines should never be forced on anyone.