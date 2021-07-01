Biden visited the horrific scene in Miami, and lost it a bit



















Biden visited memorials and met with families of the victims in Florida Thursday. He meant well and it’s good he went. It’s a horrendous tragedy. Families are just forced to wait. It’s so terrible.

At one point, Joe B went off into one of his streams of consciousness about the recovery of the bodies. He got stuck on the poin.

“When I talk to some of the families, some of the people who did escape, who survived, got out, they talked about watching the building collapse and watching as they were in the garage one floor come down, literally the whole floor on top of another floor,” Biden said.

“They know that the chances are, as each day goes by, diminished slightly,” he went on. “But at a minimum, at a minimum, they want to recover the bodies. They want to recover the bodies. There’s a lot of very religious people who were in there. Members of the — the rabbis and the Jewish community were talking about the need to make sure that they recover the body and be able to bury them.”

“Give them and, you know — anyway,” he went on and then stopped to pull a notecard out of his pocket, while he continued to talk. Then, he looked down, and said, “I think they’re very realistic. But I don’t think that that in any way suggests that is to — that we should stop. I think that we should move on, continue to try to recover the bodies.”

Does he think they won’t?

He’s just not a president. He’s often lost in a fog with little going on behind his words. He’s an embarrassment the Democrats forced on us.

