NSA is likely spying on Tucker, they spy on everyone

Tucker Carlson said this week that he has confirmed the NSA spied on his show. The NSA denied it but they don’t have a record to support that.
The NSA was caught spying on everyone in 2013 and said they were just collecting metadata. Edward Snowden documented it with the release of the spy programs, Prism and Blarney.
Then there was the spying on Donald Trump. He used the wrong word, calling it wiretapping. The Democrats and media mocked him, but they WERE spying on him!
American Greatness writer, Julie Kelly tweeted today that the spouse of a 1-6 defendant told her that FBI agents wanted to know what news shows they watched.
Tell me again that they wouldn’t spy on Tucker and his show to discredit him and get the show off the air.
A spouse of a J6 defendant told me today that FBI agents asked her what news shows they watched.
Tell me again the government isn’t targeting Tucker Carlson.
Carlson isn’t just accepting the NSA isn’t spying on him. He is not getting the support of the media. Instead, they’re mocking him. Check The Washington Post as an example. They are calling Tucker paranoid.
The media doesn’t care if the intel community is abusing its power and spying without warrants. Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell are okay with spying.
Some people have emailed Tucker, saying he must be emailing the wrong people. Greenwald told Tucker to “think about the authoritarianism of that.”
As Greenwald said, journalism and the intelligence community have merged:
Must Watch Segment About The Power Of The NSA@ggreenwald Joins Tucker Carlson To Discuss The NSA’s Surveillance Capabilities & The Mainstream Media’s Response To Tucker Carlson’s Reporting pic.twitter.com/2uR07EPPoE
Spying is Reaching a New Low
Facebook is now signposting help if you think a friend is becoming an extremist 😳
h/t @disclosetv pic.twitter.com/7L5B0UORzj
Jim Jordan and James Comer joined Matt Gaetz in calling for an independent inspector general probe into Tucker Carlson’s NSA claims. All three signed a letter to the NSA Inspector General.
It’s not likely they will get anywhere.
Have a Laugh, Just the Same:
‘We At The NSA Are Not Spying On You,’ Insists Muffled Voice Coming From Tucker Carlson’s Toasterhttps://t.co/KtnRBpIGNs
(D)ommunism: They dominate your lives without calling it communism.
The NSA spies on everyone, Literally. I hope when President Trump is reelection he puts someone in Charge of the NSA, DoJ, and FBI who will go after Democrats who actually did commit Treason starting with the members of Congress. We already know who they are! I hope Traitor Joe lives long enough for him and his family to be charged so they will go down in History as Traitors; same for Hillary Clinton! I don’t like Bill, put he was apparently just a rapist instead of a Traitor. 0bama was total jerk, but I don’t think he blatantly committed Treason; it’s a close call though. The NSA has concentrated on Tucker to try and find someone who calls his office that they can parade around as a White Extremist. The Government is having a really hard time finding one who isn’t a Proud Democrat.
We’re all in this together, comrade.
Feel the unity, my data, your data, equality of data for all comrades.
Yes we will!