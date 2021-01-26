Biden Voters Still Shooting Women and Children in Chicago

Shootings and murders of blacks by blacks in Chicago continue unabated in 2021, despite the election of their hero, Joe Biden. This weekend alone, 30 people were shot, seven of them fatally. One of the murder victims was a woman. Another victim, a 5-year-old girl, was shot and wounded.



The woman was shot in the head Friday night and pronounced dead at the scene. The little girl was shot on Sunday while riding in a car with a man, who was also shot.



On Friday evening, a 24-year-old man was shot and wounded. Unidentified men in a silver vehicle drove by and opened fire on a group of men standing on the sidewalk. The young man was sitting in his car when he was struck by stray bullets. He was not the intended target and is now in serious condition.



Also on Friday evening, a 26-year-old man was shot in the head and chest as he stood outside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In another incident, a man was found shot to death inside a burning car on Saturday night.



Many of the shootings and murders occurred within a 4-hour time frame on Sunday morning. A man was shot in the back and died in the hospital. Another man died from multiple gunshots. Additionally, two men were shot in a home, with one of them pronounced dead at the scene.



These kinds of shootings are so commonplace that most of the victim’s names aren’t in published reports. Sometimes, not even the details of the shootings and murders are noted.



Since most of the crimes occur in the predominately black neighborhoods of Chicago, the shooters and victims are almost always black. And since most blacks are Democrats, it stands to reason they were also Biden voters.



Nothing has changed since Biden was elected. It’s as if no one in Chicago even noticed. Certainly, no thought is given to innocent victims caught in the crossfire. The violence and bloodshed continued without so much as a hiccup during the inauguration. On January 20th, four people were shot in Chicago, including a 16-year-old boy.



Biden voters in Chicago are shooting and killing women and children, and no one cares. Come on, man!





Image from: timesofisrael.com

