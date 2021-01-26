Multnomah OR did not prosecute 70% of Portland riot cases

Portland police have referred almost 1,000 protest-related cases to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office since late May and prosecutors have declined to file charges in nearly 70 percent of them, according to an online tracking dashboard unveiled Wednesday.

The so-called protests are all riots. They are done in the name of racial injustice and police use of force.

Prosecutors have dropped even more cases than the dashboard shows.

The District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it has issued felony or misdemeanor charges in 128 protest cases through Oct. 5. But court records show prosecutors have subsequently decided to drop all charges in at least 22 of these cases, some that have included allegations of riot, burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Interfering with a police officer is the most serious charge in more than half of the protest arrests.

At least 522 cases referred to Multnomah County prosecutors allege interfering with a police officer, a misdemeanor, as the sole or most serious offense. In August, District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office would not pursue demonstrators accused of the charge, as well as other minor crimes unless the allegations involved “deliberate” property damage, theft or force against another person or threats of force.

Minor?

Schmidt has previously said his office won’t prosecute people on a riot accusation alone. Prosecutors will proceed with a riot case only if it includes an accompanying allegation of specific property damage or use of force… as well as assault cases against cops.

Read the full story at Oregon Live on this link.

THE SOROS-FUNDED PROSECUTOR

Soros-funded DA Mike Schmidt is very far-left and weak on crime. He believes these riots are “righteous,” and won’t prosecute them.

“These demonstrations are being used to righteously express grief, anger, and frustration over that senseless act of violence, and the countless other abuses people of color have endured throughout history at the hands of the legal system,” he told reporters.

What they really are is abuse by communist-anarchists, as they call themselves. Their hope is to overturn the US government. In other words, they are insurrectionists.

Here’s the full list of charges that Schmidt’s office will decline to prosecute when connected to protests:

Interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer

Disorderly conduct in the second degree

Criminal trespass in the first and second degree

Escape in the third degree

Harassment

Riot (Unless accompanied by a charge outside of this list.)

Additionally, charges of resisting arrest or assaulting a police officer will be “subjected to the highest level of scrutiny by the deputy district attorney reviewing the arrest.” This is according to a press release from the DA’s office.

“Consideration will be given to the chaos of a protesting environment,” the release continues. And if police use tear gas out of necessity: “especially after tear gas or other less-lethal munitions have been deployed against community members en masse.”

