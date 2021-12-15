Biden Vows “We Will Take Literally Millions of Automobiles Off the Road!”

















A headline on the far-left NPR reads: Giving up gas-powered cars was a fringe idea. It’s now on its way to reality.

It’s a reality for the hard left, using the excuse that the earth’s temperature going up 1 and a half degrees in 100 hundred years constitutes an emergency.

The article claims what was once a fringe idea is now a global trend with momentum building for the idea that zero-emission vehicles, primarily electric ones, as the future of the auto industry.

Europe is starting to ban all combustion vehicles and push electric cars that will keep us off the road. They will be too expensive – expensive to buy, expensive to run.

If you think electric will be cheap, you are wrong. They plan to get rid of all fossil fuels. Electric, which is reliant on fossil fuels, will become extremely expensive.

The Great Resetters want you out of your cars and off the road.

The Left in Europe and in this country are converting our capitalist societies into a collective, a Soviet hive. We won’t have our single family homes, our cars, or life as we knew it. We’d be lucky if we can heat our homes.

The Left opposes the middle class. While pretending they want to protect and strengthen the middle class, they do everything in their power to destroy it.

Watch as Biden says he will take million of automobiles off the road, yelling, “These are facts!”

Boris Johnson’s aide is looking to an end to private vehicular travel. Global bureaucrats are planning to destroy our car rights and it’s already flourishing in Europe.

The Left throughout the Western World wants to limit your use of your car when you want. It will mean the end of private car ownership as we’ve known it. They are killing the American Dream.

The Biden Regime hopes to expand government dependency and will churn it up as they watch Americans’ flaccid response. People are rushing to buy EVs thinking electricity will be cheap. However, the Regime plans to make electricity far more expensive, just as they are doing in Europe. There are people in Europe who can’t even heat their homes adequately.

In Europe, they brag about limiting travel. The government throughout the Western World is taking all power out of the hands of the people. Kamala wants electric buses for the children’s health as if she gives a hoot about the children.

Gina McCarthy and Jennifer Granholm will be in charge of our energy. They’re bragging about the corrupt trillion-dollar, big and beautiful, [fake] infrastructure bill. These fools will destroy what we have to make it work. Are there bigger fools than these two?

