Biden wanders off

















Joe Biden appeared to wander off inappropriately Friday while first lady Jill delivered a speech at a Washington, D.C., middle school.

While Jill Biden discussed the “mix of emotions” each school year brings, the president lifted his hand to his face, as if to cover his eyes to see something. Then he wandered behind the first lady and out of frame. You can watch it below.

He could have been signaled to come but there is no visible evidence of it. It looked more like an elderly man with dementia getting lost.

Watch:

Biden wonders off as Jill speaks at a DC school to push vaccinations… pic.twitter.com/VxQ5onImO6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2021

