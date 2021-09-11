Donald Trump and Joe Biden on 9/11

















Former President Donald Trump issued heartfelt comments on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

He praised Americans for coming together and promised the victims’ families that their loved ones will never be forgotten.

Joe Biden commented also and made certain to accuse Americans of hurting Muslim Americans.

Biden thought it appropriate to trash Americans in his speech commemorating the event.

“Yet we also witnessed the darker forces of human nature. Fear and anger. Resentment and violence against Muslim Americans, true and faithful followers of a peaceful religion.”

None of that happened. Do Americans really need a President who hates us? Maybe Barack wrote that section of his speech.

He talked of unity all while dividing us on every level imaginable. The man has no credibility, and his words are empty.

Watch this despicable individual:

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, President Biden honors the lives of those we lost and highlights how even at our most vulnerable – unity is our greatest strength.pic.twitter.com/TdVhw9TVpb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2021

