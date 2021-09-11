Despicable Biden claims we saw “violence against Muslim Americans” on 9/11

















Almost 3,000 people were murdered twenty years ago tomorrow after radical Islamists hijacked three planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksfield, Pennsylvania.

Biden thought it appropriate to trash Americans in his speech commemorating the event.

“Yet we also witnessed the darker forces of human nature. Fear and anger. Resentment and violence against Muslim Americans, true and faithful followers of a peaceful religion.”

None of that happened. As far as the religion is concerned, has this fool read the Koran. Maybe he should.

He talked of unity all while he is dividing us on every level imaginable. The man has no credibility, and his words are empty.

Watch this despicable individual:

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, President Biden honors the lives of those we lost and highlights how even at our most vulnerable – unity is our greatest strength.pic.twitter.com/TdVhw9TVpb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2021

