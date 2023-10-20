Biden Wants $100 Billion for Wars, Mostly for Ukraine

In his evening speech, Biden said he wanted $100 billion for wars in Ukraine and Israel, mostly Ukraine, because they’re saving the world for democracy [and we really care about their borders]. Americans are being held hostage by Hamas, and six US military bases were attacked, so Biden decided to tell us about the billions of dollars going to Ukraine, and claim that Palestinians are not Hamas, even though, according to a Palestinian poll, 57% of Palestinian Gazans support Hamas.

Biden’s giving $100 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians of Gaza and West Bank, [where Hamas can get their hands on it].

“Just as in World War II, today patriotic American workers are building the arsenal democracy and serving the cause of freedom,” Biden said.

Nice payoff for defense contractors.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it,” Biden said.

“We can’t let petty partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation. We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen,” he added.”

“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us in America safe. American values are what make us a partner nation you want to work with,” he said. “To put all that at risk – we walk away from Ukraine, we turn our backs on Israel – it’s just not worth it.”

Ukraine isn’t a democracy. It’s a corrupt country under a dictatorship. We don’t have any money and shouldn’t be involved in two wars.

NEW – President Biden's full speech addressing the nation, asking for additional billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel and Ukraine. "More than 1,300 people slaughtered in Israel, including at least 32 American citizens. Scores of innocents. Israelis, Americans…

Biden wants us to get over our petty differences [just don’t put up joke memes they don’t like].

Biden says we have to get over our divisions as his DOJ is throwing a guy in jail for memes

Babylon Bee: Joe got the pinky swear from Hamas:

Biden Announces He Has Secured Pinky Promise From Hamas Not To Use $100 Million For Terrorism

Brit Hume should be on the Babylon Bee.

BREAKING: Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume gushes over Biden's speech calling for wars on 2 continents

