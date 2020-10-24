Biden wants lockdowns, Trump says we must learn to co-exist

Joe Biden will listen to the scientists, but not Dr. Atlas or WHO, only the scientists that rely on lockdowns. President Trump says we must learn to co-exist with the virus.

Lockdowns do not stop the virus, but they do destroy the economy.

This is the choice this election:

“Learning to live with it? Come on! We’re dying with it.” Biden slams Trump’s response to handling COVID-19. Latest on #Debates2020: https://t.co/6f6ax2oWrC pic.twitter.com/GLvL61LKwb — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 23, 2020

“If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression,” Trump said at a rally this week.

President @realDonaldTrump: Under the Biden Lockdown, the Christmas season will be cancelled pic.twitter.com/YmZdGrE4Rd — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 19, 2020

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in an emailed statement, “Donald Trump tanked the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden Administration by continually discounting and attacking warnings from the scientific and medical experts working around the clock to save lives.

“Now new coronavirus cases are surging and layoffs are rising.”

That’s a lie — two lies. The economy he inherited was anemic. The virus tanked the economy.

Biden is slamming President Trump in ads with fake news. Twitter and FB left the fake ad up:

‘Struggling’ bar owner in Biden ad is wealthy investor who supported lockdowns https://t.co/Zsf5OSz2yj via @nypost — Peter R. Quiñones (@PeterRQuinones) October 22, 2020

Democrats blaming Donald Trump for lockdowns when it’s a blue city/blue state problem is absurd. The Democrats are ruining the economy.

The U.S. has the highest number of cases and death toll from COVID-19 in the world. Infections jumped almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

The virus has killed more than 219,600 people and infected over 8.1 million in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.

BUT THE USA HAS THE THIRD HIGHEST POPULATION IN THE WORLD. No one is saying to not wear masks and social distance.

Voting for Biden is voting to ruin our economy, more lockdowns and becoming China’s bitch.

This is why we must learn to co-exist with it:

President Trump “is the candidate who represents defeating the coronavirus and continuing to reopen America,” says @TimMurtaugh. “Joe Biden made it clear again last night he’s the candidate for lockdowns.” pic.twitter.com/iCXql4B9mW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2020