Lockdowns are back despite failing economies

Joe Biden supports national lockdowns and national masking, but Donald Trump wants Americans to learn to live with this Chinese Communist Party virus through masking and social distancing. He also won’t violate the Constitution and issue national, one-size-fits-all mandates. That is one of the choices we have in this election.

CHICAGO’S MOVING TOWARDS INTENSE LOCKDOWNS

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) announced a 10 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses in the city due to a surge in daily new coronavirus cases.

The Windy City is now experiencing 640 new coronavirus cases a day, an increase of more than 54 percent in the past week. Chicago’s positivity rate has also risen to 6.4 percent, and there has also been a rise in hospitalizations.

“This is a critical moment for us and is really going to determine what we all experience for months to come,” Lightfoot said during a news conference on Thursday. “There’s no other option. It doesn’t exist.”

Where is the science for that? How does it help? She doesn’t say.

All nonessential businesses will be closed between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open during that time.

Bars and breweries in the city that do not have a retail food establishment license will no longer serve customers indoors at all. Establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption must end alcohol service at 9 p.m. Restaurants may continue operating for takeout or delivery. Still, indoor dining and alcohol consumption must top at 10 p.m.

Residents are also being asked to avoid social gatherings of more than six people and to end all social gatherings by 10 p.m.

This went into effect Friday.

Some say they don’t work

Some report that total lockdowns don’t work for COV. That is, unless you want businesses to fail, wives to be beaten, children abused, and people to commit suicide. Italy has come to that conclusion. Indeed, the virus is not stopped where there are total lockdowns. Masks, social distancing, and not gathering appear to work. Someone needs to tell the mayor of Chicago.

WHO SAYS STOP THE TOTAL LOCKDOWNS

The World Health Organization’s Dr. David Nabarro said total lockdowns are a crisis.. He is the special envoy on COVID-19.

“We really do have to learn how to coexist with this virus in a way that doesn’t require constant closing down of economies. But at the same time, in a way that is not associated with high levels of suffering and death. It’s what we’re calling the middle path,” he said. “The middle path is about being able to hold the virus at bay whilst keeping economic and social life going.”

“We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus,” he said on Spectator TV. “The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

“Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”

He is calling the consequences of global lockdowns a “ghastly global catastrophe.”

Joe Biden will demand a total lockdown nationally, even though it is unconstitutional. He will first stack the court, and the Constitution goes out the window.

ITALY REBELS REGIONALLY

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a new national lockdown that would wreck the already fragile economy. Still, Italian law gives regional leaders leeway to establish their own curbs. Several regions are taking matters into their own hands.

“Current data on the contagion make any kind of partial measure ineffective. We have to close everything, except for those businesses that produce and transport essential goods,” Vincenzo De Luca, the head of Campania, said on Facebook.

The lockdowns don’t stop the virus. Their original intention was to keep the hospitalizations within reason. Now, mindlessly, people think it will stop the virus. It obviously doesn’t.

“We need to make one last effort to get things under control. We need to shut everything down for a month, for 40 days,” he added, without saying when the shutdown would begin.

Underscoring the growing concern, a group of prominent scientists and researchers urged the government to take immediate, forceful action at a national level, warning that hundreds might die each day without a tougher strategy.

“The longer you wait, the measures you eventually take will have to be tougher, last longer and thus inflict a greater economic impact,” the 100 academics wrote in an open letter to Conte.

There are thousands of scientists and signees to the Great Barrington Declaration that say lockdowns don’t work.