Lee Zeldin Edges Past Hochul, Tudor Dixon Projected to Win in MI

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has edged past Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul by decimal points and the race for governor is now a dead heat, a stunning new poll released Friday reveals.

The independent co/efficient survey of 1,056 likely voters shows Zeldin with 45.6% support and Hochul at 45.3% with the rest undecided.

The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 3.31 percentage points.

Lee Zeldin is working very hard while tyrannical Kathy Hochul won’t debate and campaigns from the basement like Joe Biden. She will mandate COVID immunizations for children and she hasn’t and won’t do anything about crime. Other than pay-to-play, what does she do?

Interactive polls have it a dead heat.

This would be a red tsunami result. Lee Zeldin is surging in New York. https://t.co/Jrqx20RVG7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 21, 2022

In more good news, realclearpolitics has Tudor Dixon projected to win.

🚨🚨🚨 Real Clear Politics is now projecting Tudor Dixon to win in Michigan https://t.co/gD1XnvKYmN pic.twitter.com/HVTSZbfcWq — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 21, 2022

