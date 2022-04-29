Biden Wants to “Accommodate” Rich Members of Putin’s-

“Insert Joe’s Babbling Here”

The stammering and dementia-like confusion of Joe Biden continues apace.

Thursday he promised to “to enhance our underlying efforts to accommodate Russian oligarchs”. Being synonyms for accommodate include “help”, “assist”, “aid” and “oblige” we could hope for some clarification.

No such luck. He then repeated “We’re going to accommodate them.” But then went on to say, “We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptocrac-,k- k-, yeah, kleptocracy … the guys who are in the kleptocracies,” he concluded with a chuckle.

Maybe Joe meant to say confiscate, whose synonyms include “impound, “seize”, “commandeer”, and “requisition”; but he didn’t apply that word either time.

He can give that increasing pathetic chuckle when he’s drifted off into some otherworldly place, but for our nation there’s really nothing to laugh about.

omg is he ok???pic.twitter.com/6zzdJomFHw — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 28, 2022

