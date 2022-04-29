WH Will Send $$ All Over Eastern Europe, Can’t Define Success in Ukraine

During her press briefing on Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House doesn’t want to “define what success in Ukraine looks like,” as she insists the US must give Ukraine $33 billion to Ukraine for only five months.

She actually said Ukraine gets to decide “what success looks like.” We only get to pay for it, and risk WWIII.

Not only will we subsidize Ukraine, but we will send money to NATO allies who are suffering the results of inflation. And we’re not? Some suggest the money looks like a payoff to keep the war going.

Psaki stated the Biden demand for more money “is not all for Ukraine, it’s also for some of our Eastern European partners and others to help support them during this time as well.”

While we suffer from inflation? This is an enormous redistribution of wealth. The WEF will be thrilled.

It is taxation without representation and our rulers are dictators. Psaki says it with such arrogance that it is mind-boggling. Democrats are very cocky and seem certain of their future. They are not a bit concerned about angering the people. Another run of election irregularities coming, perhaps?

Go to about 17:50:

Related