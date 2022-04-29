Rep. Chip Roy Clearly Had Enough of Secretary Mayorkas

I guess Rep. Chip Roy has had enough with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He blasted his with a big truth bomb. He gave a speech and it was accurate and powerful.

It’s about the dead bodies, the drugs, and the little girl with the brand on her arm…

Watch (graphic photos):

Let’s not forget the terrorists who come in from time to time. We have to pay to return this terrorist creep back to Turkey. Our tax dollars at work.

Turkish national suspected of providing support to terrorist orgs removed by ICE. Volkan Gogebakan was flown back to Turkey April 21. Gogebakan entered the US w/out inspection Sept 23 near POE in El Paso At least 42 caught at the border in 2021 were flagged on terrorist database pic.twitter.com/Md4Nlj3PIz — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 28, 2022

And the sex offenders – a lot of these types are coming in. We just saw a 22-year old Border Patrol agent, Spc. Bishop E. Evans drown saving migrants. Say HIS name you people of the far left.

Why did he die? Well, he saved two drug dealers and then went on to try and save someone else coming in illegally. A lot of illegal aliens are drowning, including children. What are the chances he happened upon the only two drug dealers? Mayorkas doesn’t care.

RGV agents arrest a sex offender and gang members after they illegally entered the U.S. One was sentenced to 2 years probation for a crime against a child. Criminals often conceal themselves with a group of migrants in an effort to conceal their identity.https://t.co/E0vUXmiEeN pic.twitter.com/zl0iZE3VNv — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) April 28, 2022

And the gotaways. We know of some gotaways but how many are clever enough or lucky enough to get away and not get seen?

Known gotaways are people who cross illegally and are spotted on cameras, sensors, or other methods, but Border Patrol simply doesn’t have the manpower to get to them in time to apprehend.

There were more than 62,000 last month alone.

Doesn’t account for unknown gotaways either https://t.co/qXOpB5uzmy — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 28, 2022

