Biden Wants To Ban Gas Stoves

Joe Biden’s Consumer Product Safety Commission may implement a ban on gas stoves to fight indoor air pollutants.

The potential ban would impact millions of Americans and drive up costs for low-income families. This is from The American Gas Association at Bloomberg:

“The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and EPA do not present gas ranges as a significant contributor to adverse air quality or health hazard in their technical or public information literature, guidance, or requirements,” said Karen Harbert, the group’s president.

“The most practical, realistic way to achieve a sustainable future where energy is clean, as well as safe, reliable and affordable, is to ensure it includes natural gas and the infrastructure that transports it.”

The Biden administration came up with one of his fake emergencies – childhood asthma. All of a sudden the gas stove is toxic. All stoves emit byproducts. This is more ridiculous extremism to satisfy his far-left base.

This is a nod to the climate extremists. It is likely in part a response to the lack of gas in Europe. They need gas for survival so they’ll take it from Americans. That’s conjecture, of course. One thing is certain, Biden’s an authoritarian who doesn’t care what Americans want.

According to Bloomberg, a federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems.

“This is a hidden hazard,” Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner, said in an interview. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Richard Trumka, son of the leftist AFL-CiO union leader who is in bed with the administration.

