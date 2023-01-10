Diamond of Diamond and Silk Has Died, Rest in Peace

Lynette Hardaway has died unexpectedly. She is better known as Diamond of Diamond and Silk, the well-known political commentator who grew up a Democrat and became a dedicated and humorous Conservative. Her sister Silk was with her at the end.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died.

“Really bad news for Republicans and, frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted.

“Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

In his Truth Social post, Trump praised Hardaway, who often appeared at Trump rallies with her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, as “our Magnificent Diamond.”

“Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out,” Trump wrote.

The duo’s official Twitter account confirmed Hardaway’s death shortly afterward, writing that the world “just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot.”

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who hosted a video series, told The Daily Beast that Trump’s post was the first he had heard of Hardaway’s death. Lindell confirmed that Hardaway had been sick.

Hardaway “briefly returned to her show in December dismissing unsourced online reports” that she had been hospitalized with COVID-19, calling them “fake news.” Her last episode with the “Diamond and Silk” show was on December 15, 2022, Daily Beast reported.

“Diamond and Silk” tweeted on November 26, 2022, “Anyone who believes in the power of prayer, please pray for Diamond.”

The cause of death was unknown, and multiple sources cited that Diamond’s age was 51. Diamond and Silk billed themselves as Trump’s “most loyal supporters.” The MAGA duo supported Trump throughout his presidency and beyond.

Diamond and Silk rose to notoriety for their political comments on YouTube, and they both got shows on Fox News’ Fox Nation and Newsmax TV. On the latter network, Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear aired on Saturday nights.

After Trump’s post on Truth went viral on Twitter, Republican politicians reacted to the social platform.

Newsmax correspondent DeAnna Lorraine said, “What a tragic loss of such a beautiful soul.”

Matt Gaetz said, “Very sad news.”

Tudor Dixon tweeted, “My heart breaks upon hearing of the tragic loss of our friend Diamond. Her personality was bigger than life, with an infectious faith that undoubtedly led thousands to Christ. Her love for this country was strong and true. Rest in Peace, beautiful lady. Prayers for Silk & family.”

A tragic loss of a charming lady.

Related