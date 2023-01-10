Twitter Files: Dr. Gottlieb Suppressed Truth, Pfizer Made $70 Million on Vaccines

M Dowling
A new Twitter Files drop describes more Pfizer corruption, specifically Dr. Scott Gottlieb’s corruption. Alex Berenson is releasing this information.

Elon Musk said, “Some conspiracies are actually true.”

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA!

In August 2021, Gottlieb told Todd O’Boyle – a senior manager in Twitter’s public policy department – that a tweet from @drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was “corrosive” and might “go viral.”

Twitter put a misleading tag on the tweet, preventing it from being shared. Gottlieb then went after a tweet about Covid’s low risk to kids from @justin_hart.

Pfizer would soon win the okay for its mRNA shots for children, so keeping parents scared was crucial… In October 2022, @scottgottliebmd claimed on Twitter and CNBC that he was not trying to suppress debate on mRNA jabs. These files prove that Gottlieb – board member at a company that has made $70 billion on the shots – did just that.

Dr. Gottlieb didn’t deny it. Instead, he said Twitter is a threat to his life. He hasn’t been honest about threats against him, either.


