Biden Wants to Mandate Migrants Remain in Texas

According to the LA Times, the Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the U.S., three U.S. officials told The Times.

Why aren’t they remaining in Mexico??? You can’t make this stuff up.

There are so many illegal aliens in Texas that it’s become a minority-majority country. Democrats wanted to turn Texas blue for their permanent electoral majority, and it looks like they have it once these people get amnesty.

The regime claims it’s a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border.

[He might just want to keep them out of his blue sanctuary cities.]

The Times article tries to draw parallels with President Reagan and then makes it sound as if they were all sent by Gov. Abbott. The aliens are just getting to New York on their own. Gov. Abbott hasn’t sent all that many.

The three officials told the Times that they would try to keep them in Texas with ankle monitors [which they rip off immediately]. They would rush them through asylum screening and have local organizations provide housing.

The Left has targeted Texas.

There are a good 6,000 a day crossing illegally into Texas, and Biden wants to keep them all in Texas. Does anyone have a problem with this?

Related