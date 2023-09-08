Despite All Their Oil, Texas Is Issuing Conservation Appeals

ERCOT has issued a “Conservation Appeal” for the state of Texas due to the summer heat and not a lot of wind is blowing today.
They have energy-saving tips!
Note they have left off not charging your Electric Vehicle which is equal to having two air conditioning compressors running in your back yard or equal to plugging in twelve refrigerators.
Perhaps if we didn’t have Electric Vehicles then the grid wouldn’t be stressed to the limit?
If you go to the ERCOT Dashboard you can see current grid demands.
Under “Supply and Demand” note at sundown which is around 20:00 the Supply merges with Demand with just around 1000 MW between the two.
TEAR DOWN THOSE USELESS WIND FARMS.