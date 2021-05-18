Biden wants to pardon people based on race



















Biden or his handlers want a pardon process based on race. As a senator, he backed legislation that led to mass incarceration and long drug sentences. Now he wants to do the same for white people.

According to the NY Times, Biden’s team has “signaled in discussions with outside groups that it is establishing a more deliberate, systemic process geared toward identifying entire classes of people who deserve mercy. The approach could allow the president to make good on his campaign promise to weave issues of racial equity and justice throughout his government.”

In other words, if the convicted criminal is black or brown, he will more likely pardon that person. All outcomes must be equal.

Just so you know, Donald Trump did pardon a relatively large number of black prisoners, and nothing in the pardon process held Barack Obama back. Joe Biden wants to institutionalize the process, making it systemic.

He is weaving systemic racism in the presidential pardon system. The administration deceptively claims it’s to “address systemic issues in the criminal justice system.”

The Times: Among those supporting the administration’s efforts is Susan E. Rice, who leads Mr. Biden’s Domestic Policy Council. She is focused on instilling racial equity in all of the administration’s initiatives and has recruited a team with deep roots in civil rights and justice.

Equity means everyone has the same outcomes.

Clemency priorities recommendations include “people convicted of crimes — including murder — seen as related to their civil rights activism, such as people who were active in the Black Panther Party.” There is “skepticism” over the administration allowing that to go through because of the “blowback.”

Biden (or is it President Susan Rice?) is working with far-Left actors, including the ACLU, and various Marxist social justice groups.

