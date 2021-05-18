Dr. Fauci admits he was wearing a mask indoors for theater, not science



















Flip Flop Fauci is flip-flopping again. He recently told Senator Paul during a hearing that there was no theater involved in his wearing masks. From what he is saying in his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, it sounds like he is admitting it was indeed theater.

“I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low,” he told

Fauci wore the mask since the CDC hadn’t changed the rules, although they all knew full well that the chances of a fully vaccinated person catching the virus indoors is extremely low.

Oh, but if it only saves one life (sarcasm).

Did you notice that the agency lifted the pandemic mandates right after Rand Paul exposed Fauci over gain of function research in Wuhan?

Flashback: @RandPaul eviscerates Dr. Fauci over “theater” of wearing masks post-vaccination — which Fauci insists he’s not doing https://t.co/AXKItSktcp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

Fauci also appears to have lied about the gain-of-function research he did indeed conduct.

Candace Owens hit him for his comments about the pandemic exposing racism. She does a great job here:

.@RealCandaceO goes on epic rant against the politicization of objective Truth and the death of science, calls Dr. Fauci “Dr. Simon Says,” adding “he’s making this stuff up as he goes along.” pic.twitter.com/MZmU4k7O13 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2021

