Dr. Fauci admits he was wearing a mask indoors for theater, not science

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Flip Flop Fauci is flip-flopping again. He recently told Senator Paul during a hearing that there was no theater involved in his wearing masks. From what he is saying in his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, it sounds like he is admitting it was indeed theater.

“I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low,” he told

Fauci wore the mask since the CDC hadn’t changed the rules, although they all knew full well that the chances of a fully vaccinated person catching the virus indoors is extremely low.

Oh, but if it only saves one life (sarcasm).

Did you notice that the agency lifted the pandemic mandates right after Rand Paul exposed Fauci over gain of function research in Wuhan?

Fauci also appears to have lied about the gain-of-function research he did indeed conduct.

Candace Owens hit him for his comments about the pandemic exposing racism. She does a great job here:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Meme spotted-Snake oil Czar comrade kommissar Fauci (CPUSA/CCP) has a new book and the best part about it is….there is a new story every time you read it!
    Just kidding because books are a construct of the white male capitalist pig patriarchy and they are printed on white paper so racist!

Leave a Reply