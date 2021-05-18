Black author, pastor, educator explains why the Left silences him



















Dr. Voddie Baucham, a pastor, educator, author, wrote a piece for the NY Post explaining why the Left is trying to silence black voices like his.

He writes: The elites of our society urge us to “elevate black voices,” but it is important to understand what they mean. They don’t want to elevate all black voices, but only those who subscribe to the creed of Critical Race Theory. If you don’t avow that our society is infected with systemic racism and that white supremacy, white privilege, and white fragility are the root of all of the problems that black people face, then you are a heretic. Your consciousness is “white” and therefore oppressive, no matter how black your skin may be.

Dr. Baucham said he is used to being stifled over religion but now he’s being silenced over the religion he rejects — antiracism: “the established church of academia, government, the media, and business.”

As he said, they claim we need to talk about race but have been doing so since 1865.

I am a descendant of slaves and a child of the Great Migration, but antiracists will tell you that I’m not really black. I suffer from internalized racism, they insist; I’m trying to “curry favor with white people.” They dismiss me and other black nonconformists as sellouts, traitors, or Uncle Toms who are “skinfolk, but not kinfolk.” Consider the slurs that the voices of “tolerance” have flung at Sen. Tim Scott since he gave the Republican response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

What does it tell us about our “conversation” about race that the very people who demand it would exclude unconventional black thinkers like Thomas Sowell, Carol Swain, Shelby Steele, John McWhorter and the late Walter Williams? There is no rational debate in the church of antiracism, for it demands a blind faith. And it is punitive, for it is a religion without grace.

Read more at the NY Post, but make note of this paragraph: Antiracism and the “woke” priesthood are targeting not merely the “wrong” black voices. They are coming for all of us. You might acquiesce to their demands today, but they will continue to demand more and more of you. Your official statements will not be remorseful enough. Your reparations packages will not be big enough. Your diversity initiatives will not be diverse enough. You cannot appease the god of antiracism.

We see that as the cancel culture Democrats attack their own. Beware, you’re next.

