Biden Wants to Smack Republicans in the A$$, No Apostrophe

Biden says Republicans “are the kind of guys you’d like to smack in the ass.” We are all garbage he wants to smack in the butt.

Come on over, Joe; I’ll be waiting for you. Is there an apostrophe in there somewhere, Joe?

Watch the hate-filled old guy grit his teeth. He doesn’t show this hate for our enemies.

This crazy old fart is still spouting hate!!! “these (Republicans) are the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass!” Such a hateful grimace as he says it. pic.twitter.com/D6QVgiyjzo — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 2, 2024

Kamala Harris stood by her belief that Joe is mentally fine. Watch the next clip and watch how mentally fine Joe is.

Let’s check in on Joe Biden… Yup… He’s still “sharp as a tack.” ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Dont forget Kamala and the media lied about this for years. pic.twitter.com/WCEeNvnXzF — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 1, 2024