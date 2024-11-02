Iran Threatens Nuclear War as Russia & Iran Form a Pact

As Iran threatens the US and Israel with nuclear weapons, Iran will soon sign a defense pact with Russia. North Korea has a similar pact with Russia. All our enemies are uniting, marshaling the forces against us. All this while our borders are wide open.

Iran Threatens Nuclear War

Iran claims it can build nukes and threatened the US and Israel with “tooth-breaking retaliation.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke with students ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran.

“The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front,” Khamenei, 85, said in a video released by the state media, referring to Tehran-backed terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Kamala-Harris regime is insane, and allegedly, Harris is neck-and-neck with Donald Trump, who wants to stop these wars before we end up in World War III with nuclear nations.

The Dangerous Iran-Russia Defense Pact

Military ties between Iran and Russia are a source of deep concern to the West as Russia wages war in Ukraine while Iran and Israel have exchanged missile and air strikes in the Middle East.

“The treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran that is being prepared will become a serious factor in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state television.

He said the agreement was being prepared for signing “shortly.” Russia has said it expects Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Moscow before the end of the year.

“It will confirm the parties’ desire for closer cooperation in the field of defense and interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global levels,” Lavrov said. He did not specify what form the defense ties would take.

President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a similarly titled “comprehensive” treaty in June, including a mutual defense clause, and the U.S. and NATO say Pyongyang has sent some 10,000 soldiers to Russia for possible deployment in the war.