California Coastal Commission Admits to Regulatory Lawfare Against Musk

The California Coastal Commission is supposed to protect the state’s shoreline. Instead, the commissioners are telling SpaceX it can’t launch rockets already approved by the Naval Air Base. One of the commissioners in this appointed body, Mike Wilson, admits they mix politics, policy, and science.

Wilson noted that the richest man in the world owns SpaceX and that he will set up the most expansive communications system on the planet. He said that person was talking about “political retribution” on a “national stage.”

Then Wilson said, “he was standing next to the person [Donald Trump] working to normalize that language.”

The commissioners went on with their political diatribe.

They clearly don’t believe in the First Amendment, and they want political retribution. The commissioners are waging regulatory lawfare.

California Coastal Commission literally confessed to illegal regulatory lawfare against @SpaceX and Elon Musk. Not only is what they’re saying completely ridiculous but it has absolutely nothing to do with their mandate of conserving the state’s coastline – They will be sued. pic.twitter.com/17PLfcivEz — ALEX (@ajtourville) October 15, 2024