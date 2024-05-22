Biden Wants Young Men to Marry Women with Five or More Sisters

Biden made another idiotic statement. “I say to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family with five or more daughters,” Uncle Joe said. “I did. My wife is the oldest of five sisters. You know why? One of them will always love you.”

Biden’s a perverted flake. He’s a bad joke Democrats are playing on us. In his dementia state, the truth comes out. He wants young men to marry into a family with five daughters, suggesting you can go from one to the other. He’s not funny. His misogyny is evident after what he did to Title IX and women in general.

This philosophy certainly worked out for his womanizing son, Hunter, who dated his brother’s widow and allegedly exposed himself to his young niece.

To be perfectly honest, I don’t even know what this means.

Joe Biden: “I say to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family with five or more daughters. I did. My wife is the oldest of five sisters. You know why? One of them will always love you.” What? pic.twitter.com/wSbyUvPRfX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 21, 2024

How about his daughter Ashley’s diary when she wrote, “Was I molested? I think so… Showers with my Dad probably not appropriate.”

His daughter is a nymphomaniac, as per her diary.

Let’s not forget that Hunter called his father “Pedo Pete.”

It’s amazing that Democrats were able to get him elected even with cheating. They rehabbed him with the help of the media.

