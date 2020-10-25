Diary of Joe Biden’s daughter: ‘showers with my dad’ ‘probably not appropriate’

National File has obtained the diary of Ashley Blazer Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden. It dates back to 2000. It came from a whistleblower concerned that his media organization would not post it before the election.

The whistleblower has a recording of Ashley stating that it is her diary, and her name is also recorded in it.

She describes ‘probably inappropriate showers’ with her father, one of which was alongside a Caroline. That could be her troubled cousin Caroline Biden.

Biden’s daughter, now 39 years of age, has a history of drugs and has been very free sexually. She complains she is literally in “heat” and thinks she needs sex to feel good. Ashley Blazer also said she believes she was abused as a child but has a poor memory of it.

After declaring she was “here for sexual trauma” in the previous entry, on page 23 of the diary, dated January 30, 2019, the author explores the topic of sexual abuse and how it may have led to her overactive sex drive. “I’ve had one of my hardest days – my sex drive is out of f**king control. Like literally, I am in heat,” wrote the author.

“I know it’s not the healthiest way to deal with things, but @ least it’s better than drugs,” she wrote, adding that she thought she needed “sex to feel good.”

The author then explored why she felt this need to have sex, saying she believes she was molested as a child.

"Was I molested. I think so – I can't remember specifics but I do remember trauma," wrote the author, before listing a series of potential incidents, one of which may have included Ashley Biden's cousin Caroline Biden, as the author says she remembers "being somewhat sexualized" alongside a person named "Caroline." The author then wrote that she remembers "showers with my dad" that were "probably not appropriate." On page 83, in an entry dated July 22, 2019, the author wrote that she received a phone call from her father, Joe Biden, according to our source, who cried on the phone while expressing his worry for her in the days leading up to July 30-31 Democratic Primary Debate. "My dad cried on the phone saying he has the debate in a week and 'Now has to worry about [the author],'" she wrote. "And he cried. Maybe he knows what he is doing, and it's worked, but my feelings of guilt often are overwhelming."