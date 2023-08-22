Biden Went to Maui, Talked About Himself and Invented a Story

Joe Biden flew to Maui today in between vacations to talk about the 1972 death of his wife and daughter. He said a truck plowed into her when, in fact, she ran a light.

Thousands of people in Maui lost everything. Children died. Houses are destroyed, and this guy starts talking about himself.

He’s offered to give each a one-time $700 payment. That’s insulting. We pay taxes in part to take care of these catastrophes, not start wars we can’t afford and shouldn’t be involved in.

Biden brings up the death of his first wife and daughter in 1972 while speaking in Maui, where at least 850 people are still missing, and more than 100 have perished. WATCH pic.twitter.com/d2UKDxEldh — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 21, 2023

The Totally Fake Story

Biden lied and made up a story about losing a home and almost losing his wife. It’s just so demented. He has no feelings for these suffering people. Everything is about his creepy self.

“We have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home. […] I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

“Heh, heh, all joking aside…”

Related