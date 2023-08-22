Biden Went to Maui, Talked About Himself and Invented a Story

By
M Dowling
-
1
35

Joe Biden flew to Maui today in between vacations to talk about the 1972 death of his wife and daughter. He said a truck plowed into her when, in fact, she ran a light.

Thousands of people in Maui lost everything. Children died. Houses are destroyed, and this guy starts talking about himself.

He’s offered to give each a one-time $700 payment. That’s insulting. We pay taxes in part to take care of these catastrophes, not start wars we can’t afford and shouldn’t be involved in.

The Totally Fake Story

Biden lied and made up a story about losing a home and almost losing his wife. It’s just so demented. He has no feelings for these suffering people. Everything is about his creepy self.

“We have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home. […] I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

“Heh, heh, all joking aside…”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank S.
Guest
Frank S.
1 hour ago

His dementia is rapidly advancing to the point that even a slavish, corrupt media can’t hide it. His stopover “vacation” was probably planned to ease the huge adjustment he’d have to make in going from a D.C. time zone to Maui time. It didn’t help. Dems will dump him, however & whenever they want, once legit polling shows him losing to Trump or any other GOP nominee.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz