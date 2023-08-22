Tucker’s New Episode on the Horrors in Ukraine

Tucker’s new episode deals with the horrors in Ukraine. The Western media and our administration are lying to us. Ukraine is losing badly, and they are running out of soldiers. This administration plans to send our military into the country. We are on the brink of a catastrophic war that could well destroy us.

Col. Douglas Macgregor said about 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed. Many in the Ukraine army surrender because they can’t fight any longer.

Biden’s administration won’t stop the killing.

Please watch:

Ep. 18 Into the abyss: Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now. pic.twitter.com/a3bGLvJC4s — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 21, 2023

