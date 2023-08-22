Morris Brown College Brings Back the Masks This Fall

Morris Brown College in Atlanta is returning the Covid-19 mask mandate this Fall. It’s not just masks; it’s more than just masks.

Dr. Steve Kirsch sent the college’s letter to faculty, staff, and students in his newsletter:

Recently, we reported that TSA agents told Alex Jones that the masks are coming back in the Fall. Jones has made himself into something of a pariah for what he did to the Sandy Hook parents, but he has proven correct about so many things.

🚨🚨🚨 Alex Jones Was Right! August 19th 2023, 11:01 am #CovidWars Within hours of Alex Jones breaking that sources in the TSA, DHS and Border Patrol claimed the Biden regime was preparing new lockdowns and COVID restrictions, media and scientists unleash new fear campaign… pic.twitter.com/VbClBOuVzD — INFOWARS USA (@InfoWars_tv) August 19, 2023

One can’t help but wonder if this isn’t tied to the UN/WEF agenda. They have a deadline of 2030 to get their dramatic reduction in advances in civilizations into place.

THAT UN/WEF AGENDA IS STILL THREATENING

WEF President Klaus Schwab has a daughter who is deeply involved in the 2030 Agenda. Daughter Nicole Schwab claimed in 2021 that our [capitalist] system is not sustainable. She sees pandemic restrictions as an opportunity to implement The Great Reset. Despite none of their major climate predictions coming true, the World Economic Forum founder’s daughter sees lockdowns and other drastic measures in our future.

She said that “Covid” has demonstrated that rapid and extreme changes to the fabric of society can be implemented when people perceive an immediate sense of emergency. This mechanism can be applied to the “climate crisis” to accelerate the WEF’s “Great Reset” agenda.

Nothing has changed. The movement continues and is led by billionaires who won’t give up their private jets, yachts, or mansions. The drastic changes to society are directly aimed at the middle class.

The Pandemic Treaty will be empowered to push masks, vaccine passports, lockdowns, quarantines, and more. The latest draft, as of June 2023, can be read here.

We will see if Alex Jones is right about this. I had one personal warning. My Stony Brook doctor has reinstituted masks for visits. I’m looking for a new doctor.

BREAKING: Alex Jones says a TSA whistleblower has told him TSA employees were instructed on Tue that masks are coming back by October for travelers & full Covid restrictions/lockdowns by December due to a new “dangerous variant” out of Canada. pic.twitter.com/sw4b2XYuoh — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) August 19, 2023

JUST SAY HELL NO!

Morris Brown students, get together, and just say NO!

Unelected bureaucrats in Alphabet agencies rule over our government, and they will use weasel words and deception to never answer a question. We allow this rule, and we need to stop it here. This is a hill worth dying on.

This is one example:



Listen to Bidhop Bullwinkle, just say, “Hell, no to the Naw, Naw, Naw!

