Biden White House Was Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid

The Biden White House Was Involved With the Mar-a-Lago Raid

NARA Misled Congress

Records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.

After filing a FOIA request with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and the Office of the Inspector General, America First Legal (AFL) obtained records related to the Biden White House’s “Special Access Request” for President Trump’s records located at Mar-a-Lago.

On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago on the ground that potentially classified records existed there.

The Biden Administration aides pretended they were “stunned” to hear of this development.

That wasn’t accurate. The newly-obtained NARA records confirmed that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Biden White House and DOJ apparently coordinated to obtain the Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for the law enforcement raid through a “special access request.”

The White House sought to raid the home of his most formidable political contender.

The Archives did not relay accurate information to Congress. For example, Acting Archivist Debra Wall told Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) on August 16, 2022, that NARA “had not been involved in the DOJ investigation or any searches it conducted.”

NARA lied to Congress about the White House’s role, and the Biden White House acted “on behalf of the DOJ.”

Biden can only access those records if needed for “the conduct of current business.” Current business does not include the White House getting involved in a criminal investigation of his political opponent.

AFL is demanding more records.

Read the FOIA here.

