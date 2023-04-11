FBI Sought Domestic Terrorists Among Catholic Churchgoers

By
M Dowling
-
2
5

At least one undercover agent sought sources among Catholic churches’ clerics and church leaders to inform on congregants. The FBI saw religion as the source of potential domestic terrorism.

An FBI document dated January 23, 2023, out of the Richmond Field Office, “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Amost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities,” relied on the anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center to suggest Catholic Americans are domestic terrorists based on their religious beliefs.

Jim Jordan has struggled to get information from FBI Director Christopher Wray. Chairman Jordan is demanding all responsive material without redactions. He told Wray that a whistleblower informed the House Judiciary the FBI sought to use local religious organizations as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.”

When a country undergoes a cultural revolution aimed at putting the State in control, the State has to obliterate the Church to become supreme. That is what this looks like. As for the Southern Poverty Law Center, they are a hate group, and a scam.


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
2 minutes ago

While the FBI is busy hunting for non-existent white-supremacists-domestic-terrorists, real dangerous people are murdering innocent people.

0
Reply
