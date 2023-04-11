Budweiser Doubles Down, Puts Out Another Dylan Mulvaney Ad

Budweiser, a division of Anheuser-Busch, is doubling down on its Dylan Mulvaney ads. Mulvaney is a gay man who has become a trans woman. He spent last year living as a trans girl in a highly-publicized stunt praised by Kamala Harris. Making Mulvaney one of their ambassadors has cost them customers, but they apparently don’t care.

Budweiser has a new Mulvaney ad out that will get them new boycotters. Many Budweiser drinkers don’t approve of men trying to usurp women.

Watch:



Budweiser is now facing boycotts and meme attacks.

Lol funny anti- Bud Light commercial just out. #GoWokeGoBroke I bet Klaus Schwab would drink it pic.twitter.com/3OICw7zmD3 — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) April 8, 2023

Bud Light gets steam rolled. pic.twitter.com/L5bznwJinM — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) April 10, 2023

On March 31, Anheuser Busch had a $132.38 billion market cap As of today, it’s now $128.4 billion You know what that means? The Woke Bud Light campaign has already shaved off nearly **$4 BILLION** in company value Don’t let Dems lie to you – Conservative Boycotts WORK pic.twitter.com/xLGbs6F1MV — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 10, 2023

