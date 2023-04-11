Budweiser Doubles Down, Puts Out Another Dylan Mulvaney Ad

Budweiser, a division of Anheuser-Busch, is doubling down on its Dylan Mulvaney ads. Mulvaney is a gay man who has become a trans woman. He spent last year living as a trans girl in a highly-publicized stunt praised by Kamala Harris. Making Mulvaney one of their ambassadors has cost them customers, but they apparently don’t care.
Budweiser has a new Mulvaney ad out that will get them new boycotters. Many Budweiser drinkers don’t approve of men trying to usurp women.
Watch:
Budweiser is now facing boycotts and meme attacks.
Lol funny anti- Bud Light commercial just out. #GoWokeGoBroke I bet Klaus Schwab would drink it pic.twitter.com/3OICw7zmD3
— Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) April 8, 2023
Hey @budweiserusa #Coorslight and #millerslight would like to thank you!#BoycottAnheuserBusch #budlightboycott pic.twitter.com/EObD6RDsXe
— Tom Warner (@haveuconsidered) April 5, 2023
Bud Light gets steam rolled. pic.twitter.com/L5bznwJinM
— intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) April 10, 2023
On March 31, Anheuser Busch had a $132.38 billion market cap
As of today, it’s now $128.4 billion
You know what that means?
The Woke Bud Light campaign has already shaved off nearly **$4 BILLION** in company value
Don’t let Dems lie to you – Conservative Boycotts WORK pic.twitter.com/xLGbs6F1MV
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 10, 2023
I refuse to watch the video at the top of the report. The picture alone literally made my stomach very queasy.
Good…guys, this is the time to make a change as the insane person said, this must be the last straw….do not buy beer from these people….they hate you.
Disgusting freak show. Open the door to gay marriage and all these other perverts slither through.