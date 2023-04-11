Budweiser Doubles Down, Puts Out Another Dylan Mulvaney Ad

By
M Dowling
-
3
9

Budweiser, a division of Anheuser-Busch, is doubling down on its Dylan Mulvaney ads. Mulvaney is a gay man who has become a trans woman. He spent last year living as a trans girl in a highly-publicized stunt praised by Kamala Harris. Making Mulvaney one of their ambassadors has cost them customers, but they apparently don’t care.

Budweiser has a new Mulvaney ad out that will get them new boycotters. Many Budweiser drinkers don’t approve of men trying to usurp women.

Watch:

Budweiser is now facing boycotts and meme attacks.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
17 seconds ago

I refuse to watch the video at the top of the report. The picture alone literally made my stomach very queasy.

0
Reply
Irritable Bill
Irritable Bill
3 minutes ago

Good…guys, this is the time to make a change as the insane person said, this must be the last straw….do not buy beer from these people….they hate you.

1
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
8 minutes ago

Disgusting freak show. Open the door to gay marriage and all these other perverts slither through.

1
Reply
