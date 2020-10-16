Biden will make his ‘stack the court’ position clear if GOP appoints ACB

Biden said last night that he will tell us whether he supports expanding the size of the Supreme Court after the Amy Coney Barrett nomination is decided. George Stephanopoulos, the former Clinton consigliere, asked the question.

“I’m open to considering what happens from that point on.”

“They do have a right to know where I stand, and they’ll have a right to know where I stand before they vote,” Mr. Biden said on Thursday.

How good of him.

Asked if that meant he would provide a clear position before Election Day, Mr. Biden answered, “Yes.” He added, appearing to refer to Republicans, “Depending on how they handle this.”

In other words. if Judge Barrett is appointed, Biden will support destroying the Supreme Court by loading it up with leftists.

A stacked court will mean two things. One, the far-left who own puppet Joe can do anything they want, and two, it will turn the Supreme Court of the United States into a political legislative body and we will have two legislative bodies governed possibly by leftists. It means the Court, the only body that protects our liberties, will no longer exist. Say goodbye to free speech, freedom of religion, the Second Amendment, due process, and I’m just getting warmed up.

CHOICE MOMENTS FROM THE BIDEN-STEPHANOPOULOS LOVEFEST

Joe Biden was asked softball questions over at ABC News which is no surprise. It is the only way to keep him from getting confused. There was not one question about Hunter Biden.

Biden is allegedly a moderate and thinks 8-year olds can be trans.

Joe Biden—who people tell us is not a radical—thinks 8 year olds should be able to be trans. This is complete far-left ideological insanity. pic.twitter.com/yveMveSuMx — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 16, 2020

We already posted this from last night but it deserves another post. This is a good way to get an officer killed. NO ONE does this. NO ONE.

.@JoeBiden says police should try shooting dangerous criminals “in the leg” pic.twitter.com/u3phk3MHSq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2020